How many times has this happened to you? You finally take the time (often not that much) to learn a skill or connect with an expert and wind up with time savings that pay back again and again. For example:

You’re struggling to find a shortcut in MS Word. After endlessly searching through menus, you finally watch a two-minute YouTube video to learn exactly what you need to do. You realize you’ve wasted hours over the past few months.

Meetings often get off track, run late and waste time. You see a skilled meeting leader focus the meeting agenda, keep participants on topic, and close discussions with action steps. You tighten up your meetings and save time.

You take a moment to show one of your team members how to deal with a recurring problem. He now handles it the next time it comes up.

When we’re too busy to learn, we waste time, which means we work harder just to keep up.

Are you taking care of busyness? Or are you working too much? Step off the speeding treadmill for 10 minutes to take a Mind Your Own Busyness quiz to find out.

Did you do it? How did you rate on the busyness scales? Did you fall into the busy-manager trap?

Two experts, Heike Bruch and Sumantra Ghoshal, conducted research studying 500 managers over five years. Entitled “Beware the Busy Manager” in the Harvard Business Review, their conclusions were thus:

“Fully 90% of managers squander their time in all sorts of ineffective activities… the smallest proportion of managers we studied — around 10% — were both highly energetic and highly focused. Not only do such managers put in more effort than their counterparts, but they also achieve critical, long-term goals more often… spend their time in a committed, purposeful, and reflective manner.”

Decades of leadership research has settled the debate and put to rest the myth of the born leader. What deceives so many people when looking at strong leaders is they make it look natural. That’s the final level of skill development mastery. We see the end results and don’t see all the work the leader put into getting there.

We need to slow down to speed up. Take time to get unfiltered feedback on your leadership effectiveness, and build a personal development plan that leverages your strengths. Sharpening your coaching skills can reduce your time managing, and significantly boost your leadership effectiveness.

To help you take care of busyness we had fun putting together a quick video. Click here, slow down for two minutes and see how you can escape the speed trap and leader smarter, not faster.

Now’s the time to start your ‘going out of busyness’ tale.

