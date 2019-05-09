SUBSCRIBE

This is a Terrible Day … Or Is It?

You’re sitting at home watching television with your family and your show goes to a commercial break. It’s local election season, and commercial breaks have been littered with political ads and campaigns. You’ve been seeing them for weeks, but they won’t be on for much longer. Election day is only a day away.

You watch as a negative advertisement begins to play about Candidate A. “That’s no good,” you think. The next commercial starts to play, and it’s also a negative smearing campaign ad for Candidate C. “That’s no good either,” you muse.

The next day while voting you stare down at your ballot considering your options. You recall the negative statements made about Candidates A and C. You think, “Maybe I’ll go with Candidate B. Candidates A and C seemed like terrible candidates in those ads.”

But wait. You’ve been watching campaign ads for weeks. Surely you’ve seen plenty of positive reports for Candidates A and C as well. So why didn’t those good things come to mind when you were deciding who to vote for?

Make. Work. Better.

This is an exclusive subscriber-only story

Subscribe Today

To discuss re-use of this material, contact us.

Already a Subscriber? Log in.

Reuse and Permissions: Unauthorized distribution, transmission, reuse or republication of any and all content is strictly prohibited. To discuss re-use of this material, please contact: copyright@yourworkplace.ca ; 877-668-1945.

Steve Robbins headshot
WRITTEN BY
Dr. Steve Robbins
Dr. Steve Robbins’ unique concept of “Unintentional Intolerance” uses neuroscience and the science of human behaviour to challenge individuals and organizations to be more open-minded, mindful and intentional about inclusion and valuing people for their unique gi s, abilities and experiences. Internationally recognized, Dr. Steve L. Robbins works with organizations to leverage human diversity for enhanced innovation and competitive advantage. See slrobbins.com.
anxiety

Getting Anxious About Anxiety

May 7, 2019

There’s an old joke about anxiety and public speaking. It goes something like this: Public speaking outranks death as the No. 1 anxiety among people,

beyond mental health

Going Beyond Mental Health Week

May 6, 2019

This week begins Mental Health Week in Canada with the Canadian Mental Health Association’s 2019 campaign’s core message being: “Get loud about what mental health

Contact Your Workplace

Tel: 613-549-1222
Toll Free: 1-877-668-1945
Contact Us

© 2019 Your Workplace, all rights reserved. Your Workplace is a registered trademark of 1425545 Ontario Inc.