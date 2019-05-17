7 Trends in Technology and Workspace

Everywhere you look, “top lists” or “top trends” are part of the media landscape. How would we discuss the future of your workplace (or any place) without boiling it down to some form of trendy analysis? Well, here at Your Workplace, we want to do the same thing, and — even though we are well into 2019 — we thought it would be fun to boil down some of the technological and workspace issues. Here are seven trends to look out for this year.

Training, training and more training. With new technologies comes the need for training, which can be done in new ways. Virtual and augmented reality can “place” people in almost any location or situation imaginable, enabling interaction with scenarios and objects that could otherwise be deemed too dangerous or cost-prohibitive to have in a training environment. Imagine that!