Our Story

Speaker

Submissions

Advertise

Cart

SUBSCRIBE

Search

Performance Reviews Are Dead

There are very few organizational activities that draw equal discomfort from managers and employees alike. Annual Performance Reviews (APRs) continue to be a challenging process for both parties. This process, often dreaded and dismissed as pointless, involves an employee sitting down with his or her supervisor or line manager to review their performance before being “rated.” The process is abhorred for a variety of reasons, including a view that the feedback is untimely and that there is no mechanism — or effort — year-on-year to act on anything in the review.

The Cornerstone OnDemand/Harris 2012 U.S. Employee Report showcased some startling and troubling findings:

  • 55% report that their APR is not a fair and accurate representation of their performance.
  • Approximately two-thirds (67%) indicate that there was surprising feedback in their review, which goes against all best practices.
  • Sadly, three-quarters of employees mention that they are not given any specific behavioural examples to support the feedback delivered.

Not surprisingly, considerable voices have joined the chorus to disband these unhelpful annual traditions. So what can we do differently?

Make. Work. Better.

This is an exclusive subscriber-only story

Subscribe Today

To discuss re-use of this material, contact us.

Already a Subscriber? Log in.

Reuse and Permissions: Unauthorized distribution, transmission, reuse or republication of any and all content is strictly prohibited. To discuss re-use of this material, please contact: copyright@yourworkplace.ca ; 877-668-1945.

Craig Dowden headshot
WRITTEN BY
Craig Dowden
An engaging and inspiring coach, Craig partners with leaders and executives to work on their most important challenges. He integrates the latest findings in the science of leadership, team, and organizational excellence into his coaching and consulting work.
promotion

Is Promotion Always the Best Solution?

May 15, 2019

Most people would think that a promotion from area supervisor to regional director on a partnership track would be the epitome of corporate ladder climbing.

Contact Your Workplace

Tel: 613-549-1222
Toll Free: 1-877-668-1945
Contact Us

© 2019 Your Workplace, all rights reserved. Your Workplace is a registered trademark of 1425545 Ontario Inc.