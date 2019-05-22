Block- What?

Blockchain has earned a fair share of media coverage lately, but so far the conversation hasn’t focused on how the technology fits into the human resources space. That’s understandable considering there doesn’t seem to be an immediate connection between the two. But as it turns out, there is — and it’s only growing stronger.

At the heart of the emergence of this new technology is a growing understanding of how blockchain can offer medium- to large-size organizations tremendous savings in terms of cost and time, as well as security benefits. Perennially cast as an organizational cost centre, it gives human resources (HR) the opportunity to transform itself into a strategic profit centre.

Just how will this technology play a role in HR?