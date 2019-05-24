Why Canadian Employee Engagement is Falling while Global Engagement is on the Rise

It’s obvious that the Canadian workplace is evolving, and rapidly. From factory floors to office towers, storefronts to oil-sands megaprojects, businesses are adopting new processes and new technologies to improve performance and stay competitive. What might be less obvious, however, are the impacts those changes are having on employees, on the way they do their work and on the level of commitment they feel toward their organizations — what we at Aon measure as engagement.

From an employee perspective, the evolution of workplace technology and business practices might more aptly be called a revolution. While this creates excitement, the impacts on engagement are not all positive.

That, at least, is a major finding from the Canadian data in Aon’s 2018 Trends in Global Employee Engagement report, an annual study based on opinions from more than five million employees at over 1,000 companies around the world. The report, which surveys employees on a range of engagement metrics and drivers, is much deeper than a measure of employee satisfaction, because engagement is a much deeper concept. It doesn’t just indicate whether employees are happy, but to what extent they have a psychological investment in their organization and are motivated to go above and beyond.