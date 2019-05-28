Our Story

The Cost of a Compassionate Workplace

Bad things will happen to good people. And to not only a few. Over 70% of Canadians have been exposed to at least one traumatic event in their lifetime, and nearly one out of 10 Canadians may develop Post- Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) at some point in their lives, according to Canadian psychiatrists Dr. Angelica Staniloiu and Dr. Anthony Feinstein.

That trauma, if not addressed correctly in the workplace, can leave employees feeling isolated and stressed, as well as adding to further problems such as absenteeism, embarrassment and an overall lack of ability to reintegrate into the workplace. Employers must be steadfast in recognizing the issues and consider the need for compassion that helps not only the worker involved but also the organization as a whole when dealing with future issues.

ROI on employee programs

The study of compassion in the workplace is still in its infancy, but it is receiving more attention as organizations invest heavily in culture management and explore innovative employee programs. It is difficult to identify the exact ROI of a compassionate program, such as the guide outlined below. However, compassionate programs have significant impacts on both positive corporate culture and building employee loyalty. Author and psychotherapist Amy Morin has written, “Creating a compassionate workplace is one of the best ways to retain employees over the long haul, which will also boost the company’s bottom dollar.”

Jason Fleming
WRITTEN BY
Jason Fleming, CHRL
Jason Fleming is the principal of Maxton HR, serving as a strategic HR advisor to a number of organizations across a variety of industries in Canada.
