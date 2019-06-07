Turn your office green with plants

Whether we make a pact to recycle or use only biodegradable products, some Earth Day efforts are similar to the allusive New Year’s resolution that in January we are determined to stick with but by February is history.

The truth is getting “green” and staying green isn’t really all that complicated, according to the Plants At Work Campaign, an information campaign which involves industry to inform professionals and the public about the numerous benefits of interior plants.

By simply placing plants at your desk, in your child’s study room, or around the house you are not only reducing harmful toxins in the air such as formaldehyde, benzene, and ammonia but you are also increasing productivity, decreasing stress, and reducing common health complaints, according to Plants at Work.

Research conducted by Dr. Roger S. Ulrich of Texas A&M University, Helen Russell of Surrey University in England and recent studies conducted by Dr. Virginia Lohr of Washington State University, shows that plants significantly lower workplace stress and enhance productivity in a simulated office setting.