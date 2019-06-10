Majority of Canadians Don’t Fear AI Will Impact Their Jobs: Report

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has permeated a lot of what we do and how we interact with companies, but it is not scaring off workers any time soon. A new poll from Robert Half shows that 59% of Canadians believe AI will have no impact on their job.

Only 16% of workers in Canada are concerned that AI and automation will have a negative impact on their job and only 25% believe new technologies will have a positive effect.

Still, workers will need to adjust. “The impact of new technologies in the workplace transcends all aspects of business, regardless of industry,” says David King, senior district president for Robert Half. “Professionals and organizations alike need to embrace and stay ahead of these inevitable changes in order to meet business demands and remain competitive.”

Business leaders surveyed for the Jobs and AI Anxiety report expect to upgrade the technological skills of their workforce by training current staff (64%), hiring new staff (48%), bringing in consultants who are subject matter experts (41%) and working with external service providers (39%).

But 90% of managers think it will be challenging to get their staff up to speed on new technologies, and 88% anticipate it will be difficult to find professionals with the requisite expertise. “Keeping up with the latest technology may feel challenging at times, but it’s as important for professional growth as it is for business development,” adds King. “Workers who demonstrate an eagerness to learn and ability to adapt quickly to change will be in high demand. And companies that provide staff opportunities to experiment with new tools, while taking a proactive approach to identify and address skills gaps on their teams, will be best positioned to navigate the future.”