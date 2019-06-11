SUBSCRIBE

Our Story

Speaker

Submissions

Advertise

Cart

SUBSCRIBE

Search

Innovate or Die

“Innovate or die!” is a common refrain heard in organizations today. In order to stay competitive and viable, organizations need to continually come up with new products, new services, and reconsider organizational practices. Because in the absence of innovation, organizations become stale, rigid and increasingly irrelevant. So how does a company build a culture that promotes innovation? What organizational practices foster the creativity and adaptability needed to navigate the whitewater of competitive strategy?

Innovation involves two main components: creativity and implementation. Creating a culture of innovation requires that your work environment nurture creativity by fostering expansive thinking, experimentation and an acceptance of failure. Only then will employees feel comfortable trying to come up with new, inventive ideas. But that’s not enough. The culture must also support implementation. Having creative ideas without the ability to implement them is like having millions of dollars in a frozen bank account. The resources are there, but you can’t do anything with them.

Organizations can employ the following four practices to create a culture of innovation:

Make. Work. Better.

This is an exclusive subscriber-only story

Subscribe Today

To discuss re-use of this material, contact us.

Already a Subscriber? Log in.

Reuse and Permissions: Unauthorized distribution, transmission, reuse or republication of any and all content is strictly prohibited. To discuss re-use of this material, please contact: copyright@yourworkplace.ca ; 877-668-1945.

head shot Jamie Gruman
WRITTEN BY
Dr. Jamie Gruman
Dr. Jamie Gruman is an Associate Professor of Organizational Behaviour. He has taught in the undergraduate program, MA Leadership Program, MBA program, and PhD program in Management at the University of Guelph. Dr. Gruman is the Founding Chair of the Canadian Positive Psychology Association. Dr. Gruman has consulted and delivered seminars for Fortune 500 corporations, public and not-for-profit agencies.
office plants

Turn your office green with plants

June 7, 2019

Whether we make a pact to recycle or use only biodegradable products, some Earth Day efforts are similar to the allusive New Year’s resolution that

global greening

The Business of Global Greening

June 6, 2019

Imagine a massive piece of glacial ice bigger than the area of Manhattan Island (61 sq km) breaking off from its main ice shelf and

team

Team Building is an Office Affair

June 5, 2019

I sat on a plane prior to takeoff, watching with amusement the antics of five rowdy passengers. Even from 10 rows back, anyone could see

Contact Your Workplace

Tel: 613-549-1222
Toll Free: 1-877-668-1945
Contact Us

© 2019 Your Workplace, all rights reserved. Your Workplace is a registered trademark of 1425545 Ontario Inc.