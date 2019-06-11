SUBSCRIBE

Our Story

Speaker

Submissions

Advertise

Cart

SUBSCRIBE

Search

Six Leadership Essentials

People are always curious about the keys to effective leadership and how to develop talent to be the best they can be as successful leaders. In my mind, few people have been more curious about this topic than Dr. Dave Jackson.

Dave is the founder of Jackson Leadership Systems, a consulting firm. For over 40 years he’s worked with senior executives to learn their lessons about leadership, and to share his insights with others to develop their leadership skills. After a lifetime of discovery, Dave retired this past January from his firm, handing the reigns over to his son, Tim. But before purging his frequent flyer number from memory, he jumped onto a few more planes to pose a final, key question. He selected an elite group of 11 North American clients that he had worked with for up to 20 years — leaders with particularly effective track records, to ask them: What do you think are the most important things a leader must do to find, develop and retain leaders in your organization? Their answers produced six themes, of which the first one surprised Dave the most:

1. Self-awareness

Despite his extensive experience working with senior executives, he did not expect that the most frequent comments would centre on the need for budding leaders to develop a high level of self-awareness. Self-awareness, they argued, is the most important ability for a growing leader to possess. They talked about giving young leaders experiences so they better understand their strengths and weaknesses, their values, what they really want to do with their lives, and how much they’re willing to sacrifice — family, free time, and other things in pursuit of business success. The need for self-awareness among budding leaders was the most important theme that emerged from the interviewees.

Make. Work. Better.

This is an exclusive subscriber-only story

Subscribe Today

To discuss re-use of this material, contact us.

Already a Subscriber? Log in.

Reuse and Permissions: Unauthorized distribution, transmission, reuse or republication of any and all content is strictly prohibited. To discuss re-use of this material, please contact: copyright@yourworkplace.ca ; 877-668-1945.

head shot Jamie Gruman
WRITTEN BY
Dr. Jamie Gruman
Dr. Jamie Gruman is an associate professor of organizational behaviour. He has taught in the undergraduate program, MA Leadership Program, MBA program, and PhD program in Management at the University of Guelph. Dr. Gruman is a founding member, and serves as Chair of the Board of Directors of the Canadian Positive Psychology Association. Dr. Gruman has consulted and delivered seminars for Fortune 500 corporations, public and not-for-profit agencies.
office plants

Turn your office green with plants

June 7, 2019

Whether we make a pact to recycle or use only biodegradable products, some Earth Day efforts are similar to the allusive New Year’s resolution that

global greening

The Business of Global Greening

June 6, 2019

Imagine a massive piece of glacial ice bigger than the area of Manhattan Island (61 sq km) breaking off from its main ice shelf and

team

Team Building is an Office Affair

June 5, 2019

I sat on a plane prior to takeoff, watching with amusement the antics of five rowdy passengers. Even from 10 rows back, anyone could see

Contact Your Workplace

Tel: 613-549-1222
Toll Free: 1-877-668-1945
Contact Us

© 2019 Your Workplace, all rights reserved. Your Workplace is a registered trademark of 1425545 Ontario Inc.