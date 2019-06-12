Brave New World of Work

Coworking spaces, automation, new programming languages popping up every year like weeds, and industries being disrupted everywhere you turn.

Since 2000, we’ve already seen head-spinning changes in how we work and live. It’s difficult to foresee what’s in store for humanity even 10 years down the line. How will technology be used in the decades to come? As Silicon Valley hurtles forward into the glowing (or terrifying, depending on who you’re talking to) future of the digital workplace, the rest of us struggle to keep up as best as we can. Here are a few quotations, old and new, about the ambivalent relationship we perennially, flawed humans have with our loyal (hopefully) machines:

“Computers are useless. They can only give you answers.” — Pablo Picasso

“In a properly automated and educated world, then, machines may prove to be the true humanizing influence. It may be that machines will do the work that makes life possible and that human beings will do all the other things that make life pleasant and worthwhile.” — Isaac Asimov, Author

“Technological progress has merely provided us with more efficient means for going backwards.” — Aldous Huxley, Author

“In proportion as the machine is improved and performs man’s work with an ever-increasing rapidity and exactness, the labourer, instead of prolonging his former rest times, redoubles his ardour, as if he wished to rival the machine.” — Paul Larfargue, Journalist

“I have always believed that technology should do the hard work — discovery, organization, communication — so users can do what makes them happiest: living and loving, not messing with annoying computers! That means making our products work together seamlessly.” — Larry Pare, CEO, Google

“Progress is made by the improvement of people, not the improvement of machines.” — Adrian Tchaikovsky, Author