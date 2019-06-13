SUBSCRIBE

Our Story

Speaker

Submissions

Advertise

Cart

SUBSCRIBE

Search

Your New Colleague is a Robot

A brave new world awaits the more socially inept manufacturers among us: The illustrious carmaker Ford now has assembly line workers labouring elbow-to-robot. Ford’s particular brand of collaborative robots, known affectionately as “co-bots,” is designed to assist workers as they fit car shock absorbers in an assembly plant in Germany. In practice, workers may toil strenuously for as many as eight hours a day fitting shock absorbers, but the heroic three-foot tall co-bots work with human employees to guarantee the appropriate fit for each car. Instead of manipulating and lifting a heavy shock absorber into place, the co-bots lift and position the part.

It’s an experiment that could set the stage for humans and robots to work together at Ford’s other assembly lines around the world. Just imagine what could be in store for all of us 20 years out! Our day-to-day colleagues shall be made of steel and variegated metals; they shall be chargeable, easily replaceable, and susceptible to long-term rusting. Good listeners, too.

“Working overhead with heavy air-powered tools is a tough job that requires strength, stamina and accuracy,” acknowledged Ngali Bongongo, a worker at Ford’s production plant in Cologne. “The robot is a real help.”

Make. Work. Better.

This is an exclusive subscriber-only story

Subscribe Today

To discuss re-use of this material, contact us.

Already a Subscriber? Log in.

Reuse and Permissions: Unauthorized distribution, transmission, reuse or republication of any and all content is strictly prohibited. To discuss re-use of this material, please contact: copyright@yourworkplace.ca ; 877-668-1945.

YW staff
WRITTEN BY
YW Staff
YW Staff love to collaborate and contribute to the magazine. The editorial team at Your Workplace are always on the lookout for work-related trends and entertaining tidbits to share with our community.
people analytics

Big Data is Watching You

June 10, 2019

In 2015, while working on his Master’s in computer science, Max Rosett Googled “python lamba function list comprehension.” What happened next was like something out

office plants

Turn your office green with plants

June 7, 2019

Whether we make a pact to recycle or use only biodegradable products, some Earth Day efforts are similar to the allusive New Year’s resolution that

Contact Your Workplace

Tel: 613-549-1222
Toll Free: 1-877-668-1945
Contact Us

© 2019 Your Workplace, all rights reserved. Your Workplace is a registered trademark of 1425545 Ontario Inc.