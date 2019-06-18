Automate This

If you’re worried about that disturbingly productive robot lurking outside your corner office — that evil one intent on nabbing your job in a desperate bid to feed its robot spouse and robot children — well, you can probably relax (for now).

An article published in November 2015 by the McKinsey Global Institute entitled “Four fundamentals of workplace automation” claims that fewer than 5% of occupations can be entirely automated with current technology.

“Very few occupations will be automated in their entirety in the near or medium term,” researchers claim. “Rather, certain activities are more likely to be automated, requiring entire business processes to be transformed, and jobs performed by people to be redefined, much like the bank teller’s job was redefined with the advent of ATMs.”

What’s more, the article calls into question the widely held belief that work automation will affect only low-skill and low-wage jobs; rather, it seems that everyone across the board will be affected. The authors claim they “discovered that even the highest-paid occupations in the economy, such as financial managers, physicians, and senior executives, including CEOs, have a significant amount of activity that can be automated.”