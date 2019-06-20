SUBSCRIBE

Our Story

Speaker

Submissions

Advertise

Cart

SUBSCRIBE

Search

Seizing Opportunity in an Unpredictable World

The key to success in any field is a matter of practising a specific task for 10,000 hours, argued Malcolm Gladwell in his bestseller, Outliers. Frans Johansson, author of The Click Moment, disagrees. In today’s market, the tried-and-true rules are changing so fast that formulas for success are disintegrating, and multi-million-dollar insights can strike anybody, anywhere, at any time. In short, randomness is taking over.

Johansson, at the 2015 HRPA Conference in Toronto, Ontario, obliterates the idea that success comes from analysis, planning, strategy or practice, and suggests that it has much more to do with serendipity or randomness than we would like to believe. In order to thrive in an unpredictable world, we must increase the serendipity in our lives and careers and learn how to seize opportunities. We need to turn our attention to those times when luck and skill collide — something he refers to as a “click moment”. “If a good idea is a light bulb going off over your head, a true click moment is a supernova exploding at 100 billion degrees,” says Johansson.

He argues that it is futile for workplace leaders to seek out the right answer to the plethora of business problems that exist. Rather, winning organizations are those that create environments enabling them to engender, notice and capitalize on click moments.

Make. Work. Better.

This is an exclusive subscriber-only story

Subscribe Today

To discuss re-use of this material, contact us.

Already a Subscriber? Log in.

Reuse and Permissions: Unauthorized distribution, transmission, reuse or republication of any and all content is strictly prohibited. To discuss re-use of this material, please contact: copyright@yourworkplace.ca ; 877-668-1945.

Christelle Agboka 2012
WRITTEN BY
Christelle Agboka
Christelle Agboka is a freelance writer living in Toronto, Ontario.
celebrate

We The North!

June 17, 2019

Even a non-sports minded person like me recognizes the importance of the Raptors’ historic win and today’s amazing celebration in Toronto. About two million people

balance

The Secret to Well-Being: Balance

June 17, 2019

Everyone wants to have well-being at work, but it’s not straightforward to achieve. That’s because well-being isn’t simply about feeling good; it’s about balance. Being

thinking introverts

Highly Valued Thinking

June 14, 2019

Susan Cain’s book Quiet was revolutionary when it came out in 2012. Not only did it redefine and clarify what introversion is really about, but

Contact Your Workplace

Tel: 613-549-1222
Toll Free: 1-877-668-1945
Contact Us

© 2019 Your Workplace, all rights reserved. Your Workplace is a registered trademark of 1425545 Ontario Inc.