Unlock Employee Engagement With Data Analytics

It’s common knowledge that employee engagement is dismally low. Only 27% of employees in Canada are highly engaged, according to the 2016 Conference Board of Canada report “Employee Engagement: Leveraging the Science to Inspire Great Performance.” Additionally, this result has remained stagnant since 2010. This trend of low, stagnant results should serve as a wake-up call.

Clearly existing engagement strategies aren’t working. It’s time to think about employee engagement differently — how it is created, sustained and measured. This raises the question: what if employers were to apply the same approaches used to engage customers to engage employees?

We now live in the age of the consumer. Since the majority of customers are also employed, it is reasonable to assume that the same strategies used to engage them as customers can be used to engage them as employees.

Marketers know they can improve customer engagement by incorporating big data techniques into marketing strategy. And the good news is that customers are okay with providing ongoing feedback and personal data in exchange for a personalized experience and better service.

The “State of the Connected Customer” report from Salesforce.com found that 63% of millennial consumers and 58% of Gen X consumers are willing to share data with companies in exchange for personalized offers and discounts. Marketers understand that customer engagement is the end result of positive, personalized customer experiences.