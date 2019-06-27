Bad Commutes and How to Survive Them

Whoever said “It’s not about the destination, it’s about the journey” never had a daily commute. We all have high hopes that our commute will give us the opportunity to catch some alone time before our busy day or unwind after it. Unfortunately, the reality is often quite different. As it turns out, humans are an unpredictable (and often discourteous) species, which makes for bad commutes — but fantastic stories.

As a public transit commuter, I know this all too well. Once, while I was on the subway, a woman sat down next to me and pulled some leaves and a mortar and pestle out of her backpack. After she was done making her concoction, she proceeded to slather it all over her feet. And she didn’t even offer to share! On another occasion, I spent the entire day with wet feet because a man decided that, instead of drinking his iced coffee, he would throw it down the subway car instead.

So, how do you salvage your day when someone is tailgating you or you’re stuck sitting next to a person who decided to skip the headphones? Try this: