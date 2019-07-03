Fostering Creativity at Work

For proof that our society values creativity, look no further than the plethora of honours and awards given to creative individuals — from the Nobel Peace Prize and Academy Awards to the Kiwanis Music Festival and Governor General’s Literary Awards. In the work world, whether in artistic, scientific, business or other fields, creativity facilitates the means by which to achieve goals. It also leads to greater employee engagement and enthusiasm, workplace wellness and flexibility in the face of market changes. People often think of creativity as innate, but anyone can become more creative under the right conditions. Consider the following tips for fostering creativity in your workplace.

RAPPORT-BUILDING ACTIVITIES: A creative team is a cohesive team, one in which each individual feels appreciated as a worker and as a human being, and there is a general atmosphere of trust. The most creative companies look for ways to build rapport among employees through social interaction outside of team meetings and group projects. For instance, LinkedIn and the Huffington Post set up ping-pong tables in staff recreation areas to help staff bond in their downtime throughout the day. As team members get to know one another on a personal level, they also come to understand one another’s strengths and weaknesses, or concerns, and can draw on this knowledge when working together. Furthermore, healthy relationships promote psychological well-being, which, in turn boosts, work performance.