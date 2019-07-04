What Makes People Fantastic and Perform at their Best?

Your Workplace interviewed Simon Sinek to discuss trust, culture and what it takes to make people fantastic and at their best. He also spoke to the delegates at Your Workplace Conference 2012 at Toronto, Ontario because “I absolutely agreed to join your group as I fundamentally believe in what you are doing,” says Sinek. “At the end of the day, I too believe to the core of my being, that fulfillment [at work] is a right and not a luxury. It is not for the chosen few to get to love going to work, who get to be fulfilled with their work, who wake up in the morning feeling inspired to go to work that day. That is the right that we all have, and the only way we can get this is if companies and organizations are willing to create cultures that give it to us.”

Clearly Sinek places the onus on organizations to deliver fulfillment to their employees. “We can go on these long searches our whole life, from company to company, looking to feel fulfilled, and if a company does not care if we actually feel fulfilled, we won’t find it. And so this feeling of searching, of feeling lost and saying, ‘I wish I could have that’ occurs. I believe that it is the company’s responsibility. It is the parent’s responsibility to look after the child; it is not for the child to say ‘why aren’t you raising me right’. There is a caretaking responsibility here”.

Passionate is an understatement when attempting to define how Simon Sinek speaks. He exudes his beliefs through every one of his pores awakening his audience with understanding. By his own admission he ventured on a journey to get where he is today.

Simon woke up one day unhappy; he no longer loved his work. He just didn’t feel it. He knew that he had to make a change because he pretended to be happy, a lot. As he ruminated on his next step, he learned something. He discovered a naturally occurring pattern. All those people who wake up inspired, and more importantly, all those people and organizations that have the capacity to inspire others, obey it. Not by choice — it is a naturally occurring pattern for them. He explained that every one of these inspired organizations and people who work there always follow the same pattern, which exists on three levels: what we do, how we do it and why we do it. Personally Sinek knew what he did and how he did it. He just didn’t know his why. So he felt out of balance and uninspired. It was at this point that he became obsessed with looking for the “why”.