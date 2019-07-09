SUBSCRIBE

Our Story

Speaker

Submissions

Advertise

Cart

SUBSCRIBE

Search

Don’t Let Wishful Thinking Hinder Your Success

Are leaders born or are they made? Does the development of “grit” enhance your ability to succeed or have no impact at all? Do inspirational professional development activities improve performance or just make you feel good? What you believe may just be wishful thinking and have no basis in truth at all.

Although leadership potential is largely influenced by the experiences people have in their lives, research shows that a substantial amount of whether someone is likely to become a leader is also determined by genetics. For about 10 years I’ve taught a course to mid-career professionals enrolled in a Master’s program devoted to leadership, and I’ve noticed a very interesting phenomenon when I discuss who is likely to occupy a leadership position.

If I frame these research findings as demonstrating that most of what determines if someone becomes a leader is environmental — due to people’s own efforts and experiences — nobody blinks. The students are quite content to accept this conclusion. However, if I change the frame by flipping the coin, and present these findings as demonstrating that a significant proportion of what determines if someone becomes a leader has to do with whether or not they’ve won the genetic lottery, the students revolt. They are very uncomfortable with the idea that leadership development is even partly biologically pre-determined. This is somewhat understandable. Students in this program have enrolled to become better leaders, and they’re put off by the idea, however realistic, that some of their efforts may be in vain. The point, however, is that people willingly accept as accurate what they want to believe, and vigorously debate what they don’t want to be true.

Make. Work. Better.

This is an exclusive subscriber-only story

Subscribe Today

To discuss re-use of this material, contact us.

Already a Subscriber? Log in.

Reuse and Permissions: Unauthorized distribution, transmission, reuse or republication of any and all content is strictly prohibited. To discuss re-use of this material, please contact: copyright@yourworkplace.ca ; 877-668-1945.

Dr. Jamie Gruman
WRITTEN BY
Jamie Gruman, PhD
Jamie Gruman, PhD is an associate professor of organizational behaviour. He has taught in the undergraduate program, MA Leadership Program, MBA program, and PhD program in Management at the University of Guelph. Dr. Gruman is a founding member, and serves as Chair of the Board of Directors of the Canadian Positive Psychology Association. Dr. Gruman has consulted and delivered seminars for Fortune 500 corporations, public and not-for-profit agencies.
employee benefits plan

Cultivating a Healthy & Happy Workplace

July 5, 2019

Canadian employers are facing increasingly complex human resource challenges which adversely impact employee health and productivity and jeopardize business success. By providing comprehensive employee benefit

creativity

Fostering Creativity at Work

July 3, 2019

For proof that our society values creativity, look no further than the plethora of honours and awards given to creative individuals — from the Nobel

Contact Your Workplace

Tel: 613-549-1222
Toll Free: 1-877-668-1945
Contact Us

© 2019 Your Workplace, all rights reserved. Your Workplace is a registered trademark of 1425545 Ontario Inc.