Tips to Boost Summer Productivity

Summer is here and as employees kick off their heels in favour of flip-flops, employers are serving up some red-hot benefits.

Three out of four HR managers who responded to an OfficeTeam survey said their companies offered flexible schedules during summer months, and 63% of them said employees could opt to leave early on Fridays. Employees who responded to the survey agreed these are their top choices for summer benefits.

“It’s very easy for productivity to drop in the summer months because naturally people just want to get out and do things, they have other things on their schedule, it’s lighter longer…”, said Robert Hosking, Executive Director for Staffing Service at OfficeTeam.

It’s only natural for people to want to be more active and even expect some flexibility during the summer months, he said.

Of course, organizations need to do their homework and determine if it’s practical before implementing such a practice.