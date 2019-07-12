SUBSCRIBE

Tips for a stress-free summer vacation

For many Canadians, the long, warm days of summer are the ideal time for a well-deserved holiday. But getting ready for a vacation can be a challenge. If you aren’t properly prepared, you can end up feeling stressed out and worried about the empty house you left behind, even once your vacation has begun.

Consider these simple suggestions to prepare you, your family and your home as you gear up for a stress-free holiday this year.

  • Plan Ahead: Make a list of everything you’ll need to prepare prior to your holiday, from health insurance to tasks you have to get done before you leave – both at work and at home. If you are heading out of the country, ensure your passport is current and you are up to date on all your immunizations well in advance of your trip.
  • Be Prepared: Think about what vacation activities your family will be involved in and what the weather will be like. Don’t forget insect repellent, sunscreen, medication, and glasses or contact lenses.
  • Stop the Presses: Cancel your newspaper subscription for the duration of your vacation.

YW staff
