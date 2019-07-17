SUBSCRIBE

Our Story

Speaker

Submissions

Advertise

Cart

SUBSCRIBE

Search

A Bunch of Noise

How good a friend are you? According to a high-school buddy of mine, the answer to that question lies in your willingness to tell a person she has a booger hanging from her nose. And he wasn’t referring to the liquidy, clear boogers that come along with the seasonal cold. Those are fairly common and don’t excite much disgust. No, his was the dry, hardened, yellowish type of booger that sticks out just enough to catch your attention during a face-to-face conversation. Set aside that unappealing mental image for a second and you’d have to admit my friend’s litmus test for friendship strength has at least a little validity.

The problem, as you are finding out, is that you can’t let go of that image. If you’re like most people, you are now thinking about that booger. It has confiscated your mind. You’re thinking of the times you’ve witnessed such a sight. You’re trying to recall what you did on those occasions. Or you’re wiping your nose right now just to make sure you aren’t the one currently in need of a good friend. That booger, that image, is what we in the field of communication call noise.

Noise, technically, is anything that might prevent a message from being received or interpreted as intended. Yes, noise can be of deafening decibels—as in the loud celebrations after Team Canada beat the USA in hockey to take home Olympic gold. But, it’s also that disgusting booger peaking out the nose of a beautiful model you can’t stop taking a look at (the booger not the model). It’s your boss’ pants’ zipper that didn’t find closure just before he or she is about to give a speech. These are noise.

Make. Work. Better.

This is an exclusive subscriber-only story

Subscribe Today

To discuss re-use of this material, contact us.

Already a Subscriber? Log in.

Reuse and Permissions: Unauthorized distribution, transmission, reuse or republication of any and all content is strictly prohibited. To discuss re-use of this material, please contact: copyright@yourworkplace.ca ; 877-668-1945.

Steve Robbins headshot
WRITTEN BY
Dr. Steve Robbins
Dr. Robbins’ unique concept of “Unintentional Intolerance” uses neuroscience and the science of human behaviour to challenge individuals and organizations to be more open-minded, mindful and intentional about inclusion and valuing people for their unique gifts, abilities and experiences. Internationally recognized, Dr. Steve L. Robbins works with organizations to leverage human diversity for enhanced innovation and competitive advantage. See slrobbins.com.
summer

Tips to Boost Summer Productivity

July 10, 2019

Summer is here and as employees kick off their heels in favour of flip-flops, employers are serving up some red-hot benefits. Three out of four

romance at work

Romance at Work

July 9, 2019

Workers complain about policies that prohibit dating and loudly proclaim that it is an infringement of their human rights. Others ask, “What ever happened to

Contact Your Workplace

Tel: 613-549-1222
Toll Free: 1-877-668-1945
Contact Us

© 2019 Your Workplace, all rights reserved. Your Workplace is a registered trademark of 1425545 Ontario Inc.