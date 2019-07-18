SUBSCRIBE

Playing for Productivity

LEGO Serious Play (LSP) is exactly what it sounds like. Through play, you brainstorm, communicate, plan and strategize. Created by the LEGO Group, it is a facilitation methodology used to foster creative thinking through team-building using LEGO bricks.

The applications for LSP are wide-ranging, from career counselling with high school students to facilitating meetings in large corporations like Pepsi or Google. Vista Print has a dedicated LSP facilitator on staff who exclusively runs meetings for the company.

LSP can be used one-on-one in coaching or with hundreds of people, but according to Kristen Klassen, an LSP facilitator and Assistant Professor at the University of Manitoba, it tends to work best with groups of 12–16 people.

Klassen says that the most popular workshops she gets asked to run focus on team-building or strategic planning, which she calls “a to b workshops,” where you “are here but need to be there.” For example, she worked with a company that won a provincial manufacturer of the year award. Their goal is to win the award as the best in Canada, so she helped them use LSP to ideate what they would need to do to make that happen.

YW staff
WRITTEN BY
YW Staff
YW Staff love to collaborate and contribute to the magazine. The editorial team at Your Workplace are always on the lookout for work-related trends and entertaining tidbits to share with our community.
