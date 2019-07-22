AI – The Future is Here

Artificial intelligence is no longer something that exists “in a galaxy far, far away” like back when the idea of robots living and working with humans was considered science fiction. Today, artificial intelligence (AI) technology has moved beyond the movie screen and into our homes in the form of smart appliances and personal assistants such as Amazon’s Alexa or Google Home.

AI is permeating our workplace as well, in the form of AI customer service, voice and facial recognition, and voice-enabled assistants, to name a few tools. Perhaps more to the point is the idea that, in the workplace, 93% of people are ready to take instructions from robots, according to AI at Work, a 2018 study led by software company Oracle and Future Workplace, an executive development firm that works with HR and talent managers at large companies.

AI represents one of but a handful of human interventions poised to affect almost all industries and sectors of society, states the January 2019 report Canada’s AI Imperative: From Predictions to Prosperity by consulting firm Deloitte. It seems the future is here, but most of us don’t know how to prepare for the radical changes that have begun to revolutionize our workplaces.