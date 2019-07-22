Canopy and CMHA Come Together to Reduce Cannabis Stigma in the Workplace

Spectrum Therapeutics, the medical division of Canopy Growth Corporation (is partnering with the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) to develop an educational content module related to cannabis in the workplace as part of CMHA’s Not Myself Today workplace mental health program. The module, slated to launch early next year, will feature a host of physical and digital engagement tools aimed to reduce stigma in the workplace on the use of cannabinoid-based medicines. In addition, it will encourage greater healthcare practitioner oversight when patients use cannabis to treat a medical condition.

“The stigma surrounding medical cannabis and mental illness prevents meaningful action and dialogue among those affected,” said Dr. Mark Ware, Chief Medical Officer, Canopy Growth. “One of the goals of this partnership is to break that stigma by empowering conversations about mental health informed by evidence-based educational resources.

Estimates suggest one in two Canadians have or will have a mental illness by age 40. Fifty-three percent of Canadians consider anxiety and depression to be epidemic in the country and mental illness is a leading cause of disability claims in the workplace in Canada.

Not Myself Today is an evidence-based initiative designed to help employers and employees transform mental health at work. The program is used by more than 500 organizations across Canada and the U.S., reaching more than 350,000 employees.

“The mental health-care system of the future is not just in clinics or hospitals—it’s in settings like the workplace, where we can promote the skills, knowledge and practices that can improve mental health for the broad population instead of limiting our focus to individual patients,” said Fardous Hosseiny, interim National CEO, CMHA. “Our Not Myself Today program will educate, reduce stigma, and foster safe and supportive cultures for the one in five Canadians who experience mental illness in a given year—and for the five in five Canadians who have mental health.”