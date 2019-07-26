SUBSCRIBE

Our Story

Speaker

Submissions

Advertise

Cart

SUBSCRIBE

Search

Knowing When it is Time to Let Go

Coaching is not just for professional coaches. Although a profession of coaching has sprung up, coaching techniques are used in many other disciplines, including teaching, therapy, counselling and managing. Yes, managing. Increasingly, my clients are leaders and managers hoping to take coaching techniques and incorporate them into their management and leadership styles through a “coach approach” to help their teams and employees become more effective.

When I teach managers how to use coaching techniques and tools, I ask them why they would want to do this — what are their goals? Notable goals include:

  • Building capacity in individual employees
  • Helping teams be more productive
  • Remedial coaching to help under-performers get up to speed
  • Reducing the reliance of employees on managers, enabling managers to get more work done
  • Working with problematic relationships, which might include influencing peers or employees where the manager has no direct power due to an indirect reporting relationship
  • Managing up: Coaching one’s own boss (Note – this is both tricky and entirely possible to do.)

However, the skill set needed for effective management isn’t necessarily the same skill set needed for coaching. Managers are strong at telling, selling, directing, monitoring, reviewing and other skills aimed at ensuring that work gets done. Managers are typically not strong at asking open-ended, inquiry-based questions; they are typically not strong at letting go of control; they are typically not strong at letting employees, especially under performers, have autonomy and creativity around the execution of tasks. There are important times when a manager must manage, and it’s equally important that managers use their experience and wisdom to determine when to let go and take more of a “coach approach”. Coaching is focused on the employee, and the manager has to learn to let go.

Make. Work. Better.

This is an exclusive subscriber-only story

Subscribe Today

To discuss re-use of this material, contact us.

Already a Subscriber? Log in.

Reuse and Permissions: Unauthorized distribution, transmission, reuse or republication of any and all content is strictly prohibited. To discuss re-use of this material, please contact: copyright@yourworkplace.ca ; 877-668-1945.

Lisa Sansom
WRITTEN BY
Lisa Sansom
Lisa Sansom, an accomplished trainer and certified coach, offers professional services, from a basis of applied positive psychology, in leadership, interpersonal communications, change management, team dynamics and other areas of organizational effectiveness.
modern workplace

The Times They Are a-Changin’

July 23, 2019

The past two decades have been a tumultuous time, filled with disruptions and changes across many industries and sectors. These shifts have resulted in a

Contact Your Workplace

Tel: 613-549-1222
Toll Free: 1-877-668-1945
Contact Us

© 2019 Your Workplace, all rights reserved. Your Workplace is a registered trademark of 1425545 Ontario Inc.