Every Vote Counts

With it being summer, the idea of an election may be far from your mind, but one is coming later this fall. In order to prepare you on some of the issues that are near and dear to our hearts, YW has interviewed representatives from all the major parties to get their take on workplace issues and where they see things going. But we didn’t just speak to any representatives. We went straight to the top with exclusive interviews with the leader of the NDP, the leader of the Green Party, the Conservative Party labour critic and the Liberal Minister for Employment, Workforce Development and Labour.

And now a word about democracy. Earlier this summer, Canada, along with many other nations, participated in the 75th anniversary of D-Day, which took place on the beaches of Normandy. Young men, still teenagers in many cases, fought and died for the freedoms we take for granted today. It may sound cliché, but it is no less true: with the upcoming election and the desire of many of us to sit it out or shrug it off as another election where my vote won’t make a difference, think again. Just as you would never consider being complacent at work or avoid looking at the needs of your employees, so you should remain vigilant when making choices in an election. Vote. Make your voice and opinions known. Talk to the candidates. Ask them about the issues that matter most to you. Let YW be a place that starts the conversation on workplace issues and guides you into the election. It matters.