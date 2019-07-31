SUBSCRIBE

Our Story

Speaker

Submissions

Advertise

Cart

SUBSCRIBE

Search

Why Coaching Can Fail

Executive coaching has come a long way in the last 20 years. From humble beginnings as a last resort for problem executives and struggling managers, it has emerged as a key practice at all levels of an organization. Coaches have transformed from being a disparate group of HR leaders, external consultants, former executives and gurus to a fairly cohesive group of well-trained experts. Many have advanced degrees and professional accreditation by the International Coaching Federation (ICF), among others.

While working with coaches, coachees are often encouraged to come prepared, set realistic goals, engage in active listening, be honest with themselves, reflect on their behaviour, work to do better and more. This guidance, however well-intentioned, misses the mark. It assumes that coachees, like dieters, are rational beings who simply lack information about their food intake, or have forgotten that they want to be thin and need to be reminded. The reality is that indecisive executives, bullying supervisors and disorganized account managers don’t need lessons on how to make better decisions, develop empathy and make to-do-lists.

The challenge of coaching for both coach and coachee is that it is genuinely hard work. So what are some of the practices that we get wrong? Here are four common reasons why coaching fails:

Make. Work. Better.

This is an exclusive subscriber-only story

Subscribe Today

To discuss re-use of this material, contact us.

Already a Subscriber? Log in.

Reuse and Permissions: Unauthorized distribution, transmission, reuse or republication of any and all content is strictly prohibited. To discuss re-use of this material, please contact: copyright@yourworkplace.ca ; 877-668-1945.

Jack Muskat
WRITTEN BY
Jack Muskat, Ph.D
Jack Muskat, Ph.D., is a Toronto based organizational psychologist, writer and lecturer with over 25 years consulting and business experience with individuals and organizations. He advises senior executives and managers around selection and developmental planning. Dr. Muskat is an acknowledged expert on issues relating to organizational culture and leadership, succession planning and strategic management. He also teaches courses on leadership and negotiations at the Schulich School of Business.

Knowing When it is Time to Let Go

July 26, 2019

Coaching is not just for professional coaches. Although a profession of coaching has sprung up, coaching techniques are used in many other disciplines, including teaching,

Contact Your Workplace

Tel: 613-549-1222
Toll Free: 1-877-668-1945
Contact Us

© 2019 Your Workplace, all rights reserved. Your Workplace is a registered trademark of 1425545 Ontario Inc.