SUBSCRIBE

Our Story

Speaker

Submissions

Advertise

Cart

SUBSCRIBE

Search

A Good Pension Can Be an Effective Wellness Program

Your employee’s personal financial anxiety is not only harmful to them but will likely hurt your bottom line. In a global survey, Willis Towers Watson found that employees with financial worries report worse health, higher stress, more absences and lower engagement levels than did employees without financial concerns.

There are plenty of surveys confirming that Canadians are stressed about retirement. In September 2018, the Canadian Payroll Association reported that 46% of Canadians said fi nancial stress is aff ecting their workplace performance, and 72% said they have only saved a quarter or less of what they feel they will need to retire.

The Canadian Public Pension Leadership Council (CPPLC) found that over half of all Canadians said that retirement-planning stress has a medium-to-high impact on their work. A 2017 CPPLC survey found that 97% of Canadians, across all ages and income levels, want predictable, lifetime retirement income, and 84% are willing to contribute 5% or more to achieve it. In addition, employees who have to manage their retirement investments are more likely to have stress that affects their work. For instance, 69% of respondents with a group RRSP said retirement-planning stress interfered with their work.

An Innovation that Helps

Innovations in the pension sector are helping employers provide secure lifetime retirement income to their employees. The expanded accessibility of Modern Defined Benefit (MDB) pension plans means that more workplaces can meet the needs of their employees, HR departments and CFos with a sustainable pension plan at a fixed cost and without the accounting risk or administrative costs of off ering a pension plan.

Make. Work. Better.

This is an exclusive subscriber-only story

Subscribe Today

To discuss re-use of this material, contact us.

Already a Subscriber? Log in.

Reuse and Permissions: Unauthorized distribution, transmission, reuse or republication of any and all content is strictly prohibited. To discuss re-use of this material, please contact: copyright@yourworkplace.ca ; 877-668-1945.

WRITTEN BY
Derek W. Dobson
Derek W. Dobson is the CEO and plan manager of the 46,000-member, $10.8 billion CAAT Pension Plan. The CAAT Plan recently created a second plan design called DBplus, which is available to all Canadian workplaces.
vote

Every Vote Counts

July 29, 2019

With it being summer, the idea of an election may be far from your mind, but one is coming later this fall. In order to

NEGOTIATION

How do you Approach Negotiations?

July 29, 2019

Are you a reluctant negotiator? Many people are. We often shy away from negotiations because we view them as competitive, confrontational and full of conflict.

Knowing When it is Time to Let Go

July 26, 2019

Coaching is not just for professional coaches. Although a profession of coaching has sprung up, coaching techniques are used in many other disciplines, including teaching,

Contact Your Workplace

Tel: 613-549-1222
Toll Free: 1-877-668-1945
Contact Us

© 2019 Your Workplace, all rights reserved. Your Workplace is a registered trademark of 1425545 Ontario Inc.