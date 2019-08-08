SUBSCRIBE

Our Story

Speaker

Submissions

Advertise

Cart

SUBSCRIBE

Search

The Trick to Ensuring Flex Work Doesn’t Become Endless Work

When we think of what makes a progressive workplace, many of us picture unusual perks factoring into the equation in some way. Over-the- top benefits, like the free meals of Google or the pet insurance of Zappos, have become part of the trope of the forward-thinking startup — and of all the modern perks, one of the most commonly offered is flexible working arrangements. In recent years, though, some of the organizations who originally hopped on the flex work bandwagon have been reversing their policies.

In a complete reversal, Yahoo chief executive officer Marissa Mayer rescinded the company’s telecommuting policy in 2013, ordering employees back to their traditional office-based workdays. And the company isn’t alone. The move was followed by Aetna, Bank of America, IBM and Hewlett-Packard either reducing or completely eliminating their telecommuting programs.

If these large companies can’t sustain a flexible working program, is there hope for the rest of us?

Flexible work arrangements can take a number of different forms, including telecommuting, adjustable start or finish times, part-time hours, reduced hours, compressed workweeks, summer hours or “time off in lieu” options.

In Canada, the federal government is considering adding a legal right to request flexible working under the Labour Code and in 2016 published a report, “Flexible Work Arrangements: What was Heard,” summarizing consultations on the topic.

Make. Work. Better.

This is an exclusive subscriber-only story

Subscribe Today

To discuss re-use of this material, contact us.

Already a Subscriber? Log in.

Reuse and Permissions: Unauthorized distribution, transmission, reuse or republication of any and all content is strictly prohibited. To discuss re-use of this material, please contact: copyright@yourworkplace.ca ; 877-668-1945.

WRITTEN BY
Kyla Colburn
group benefits plan

Workers Care About Employers Who Care

August 5, 2019

Workers are no longer concerned with the basics at work. They are looking for employers that care about their wellbeing. According to a recent RBC Insurance poll,

psychological safety

Making the Workplace More Human

August 1, 2019

In a data-intensive reality where everything seems to be changing at warp speed, connection to one another and to our organizations is more vital than

Contact Your Workplace

Tel: 613-549-1222
Toll Free: 1-877-668-1945
Contact Us

© 2019 Your Workplace, all rights reserved. Your Workplace is a registered trademark of 1425545 Ontario Inc.