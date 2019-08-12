Stressed at Work? Here’s the Latest Trend in Well- Being: Adaptogens

Promoted by healthy lifestyle gurus like Gwyneth Paltrow, adaptogens is a buzzword in the wellness space you’ll likely be hearing about more and see popping up on food labels. Thought to simultaneously calm you down and boost your energy, without being overstimulating, adaptogens are natural remedies that fight stress. Theoretically, they work by improving the health of your adrenal system — the system that’s in charge of managing your body’s hormonal response to stress. While there is little scientific evidence to support it, adaptogens are believed by some to literally adapt to the body to restore balance. Tired? They’ll give you energy. Stressed? They’ll calm you down.

Adaptogen-packed drinks and foods that help combat stressors like a hectic schedule may seem like the perfect thing for the office, but do they actually work?