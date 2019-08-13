Do Flex Workers Have More Fun?

Flexible working has gone from an unusual perk offered by a handful of startups, to a mainstream benefit expected by employees. A 2016 survey, commissioned by Regus, a flexible workspace provider, found that 65% of workers make flexible working conditions a mandatory part of their job search. In addition to the already well-documented advantages of flexible working, such as increased productivity and higher employee engagement, the survey identified some unexpected benefits.

71% of flexible workers are more social: Reduced commute time allows workers to socialize more. 58% of flexible workers are more likely to support local: Working from home enables people to support the community in which they live. It's much easier to slip away to take care of other commitments, whether it's shopping, extracurricular activities, or hobbies all within a very reasonably short commute.