Re-evaluate the Way You are Running the Rat Race

Somehow, it’s already the fall. I expect many people are feeling overwhelmed, tackling a never-ending to-do list and reminiscing about vacations past. You started the race out fast and furious, with neatly defined terms, but somewhere along the way a few things were added here and there, expanded on little by little. The year isn’t yet over and we’re already limping toward the finish line.

For sure you are committed and you will keep on trekking, but if you don’t do something soon the state of overwhelm will eventually take over like a runner’s cramp.

It is time to re-evaluate the way you’re running the rat race. Ask yourself three thought-provoking questions to find the knowledge to best help you win the race. As Thomas Berger said, “The art and science of asking questions is the source of all knowledge.”