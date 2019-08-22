Is Your Organization Uncool?

If you make metal rivets or sell livestock insurance, chances are people aren’t banging down the door to work at your organization. Some jobs will always be less popular than others. Some are unpopular because they seem uncool, some few people know exist (did you know maple syrup coordinator is a job?) and some just seem unpleasant.

On the job search website Workopolis, for example, one of Canada’s least popular jobs in 2015 was “Heavy Duty Mechanic Underground”. Perhaps unsurprisingly, people weren’t clamouring to work on heavy machinery in a tunnel, but maybe they should have been.