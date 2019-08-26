HR Teams are Taken For Granted: Survey

Not feeling the love? You are not alone. Canadians are taking their HR teams for granted, according to a new survey.

One-third of Canadians say that their HR person or department is underappreciated within their workplace, according to ADP Canada and Leger. These feelings of underappreciation may, in fact, be due to a lack of awareness of the functions of the HR role, with nearly two-in-five (39%) of respondents admitting they are unaware of what tasks and responsibilities their HR person/team performs on a day-to-day basis.

“The human resources team is the backbone of many Canadian organizations, yet the individuals and functions of these roles are too often underappreciated across the broader company,” said Heather Haslam, Vice President, Marketing, ADP Canada.

More than a third (37%) of those surveyed believe the primary responsibility of HR professionals is recruiting and hiring, while 20% believe HR’s primary function is overseeing payroll and benefits. However, few recognized HR’s role in fostering employee morale, via professional development opportunities, performance recognition, employee training, and developing workplace policies and mechanisms to record and protect employee rights. Less than 30% of respondents believed these tasks to be amongst the top two responsibilities for their HR teams.

Interestingly, the study revealed that Canadian workers are very aware of HR’s importance, with the majority (63%) of respondents believing that if their HR person were to suddenly leave, there would be at least some impact on the organization and 25% of that, believing it would be a big impact.

Nearly half (45%) say when they receive a call from HR, they believe they are going to be told about staffing-related workplace changes. Thirty-nine per cent think they are going to be asked to fill out forms and 26% think they are going to get in trouble.