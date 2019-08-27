Extreme Commuting – The Next Extreme Sport

Executives are increasingly open to “extreme commuting,” which involves travelling by plane to work and back each week or by car for more than 90 minutes one way each day, as an alternative to relocation. A whopping 70% of international recruiters state this is the case in the Executive Recruiter Index, released by Korn/Ferry International, a premiere global provider of talent management solutions.

More than half of executive recruiters (55%) indicate that it is more difficult today than in the past to convince candidates to relocate for new job opportunities. Family ties are the leading reason for resistance, according to half of the recruiters surveyed, while lifestyle factors (25%) and housing market costs (10%) are also contributing factors.