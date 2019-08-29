Profile of Three Managers

Although it was just a temp job for 28-year-old Ellen*, she loved it immediately at the upbeat government office. Her administrative assistant tasks were varied and interesting, and the responsibilities were shared among a team of three. Her colleagues seemed happy and confident and they had a lot of fun. They got their work done, but there was still time to joke around. This down-to-earth atmosphere suited Ellen to a tee; she thrived.

Nine years later, Ellen still loves her workplace. She has seen three office managers come and go, all of them likeable. Each had a unique management style, but only one of them had a positive impact on her productivity. In the end, it was the manager’s own goals that made the difference.