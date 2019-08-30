Breaking Through and Moving Up

It’s no secret that the number of women occupying executive positions are few and far between. These numbers tend to decline even further when looking at industries that are traditionally male-dominated.

However, we are seeing progress, and there are more opportunities for women to advance as organizations realize that a diverse workforce is a better workforce. As the journey continues, there are three things that I would encourage any woman to embrace when looking to break through potential career barriers: self-awareness, flexibility and developing a support network.