Is Laughter Or Exercise Better To Relieve Stress?

Is your boss looming over your shoulder watching you? Is your company under – going significant changes which you find overwhelming? While you can’t always control your stressful work environment, there are ways to manage your levels of stress so that it doesn’t lead to mental and physical exhaustion, illness and disease. What is the best way to relieve anxiety: exercise, listening to music, or having a laugh? Researchers at Nottingham Trent University in Nottingham decided to find out. They tested 20 women four times at weekly intervals, exposing them to 20-minute treatments of stationary cycling, watching a funny video, listening to New-Age music, and just sitting quietly.

