Destressing Workplace Stress

Your Workplace was pleased to sit down and talk with Dr. Jamie Gruman, expert on work-life balance and recharging our batteries. Although Dr. Gruman is a business school professor at the University of Guelph, we focused on how to overcome workplace stress and exhaustion. He conducted extensive research that he compiled into his recently released book, BOOST: The Science of Recharging Yourself in an Age of Unrelenting Demands. His research has deep implications not only for how we use our leisure time but for how we view our leisure time and what makes it different from work time.

Lisa Sansom
WRITTEN BY
Lisa Sansom
Lisa Sansom, an accomplished Trainer and Certified Coach, offers professional services, from a basis of applied positive psychology, in leadership, interpersonal communications, change management, team dynamics and other areas of organizational effectiveness

August 30, 2019

August 29, 2019

