SUBSCRIBE

Our Story

Speaker

Submissions

Advertise

Cart

SUBSCRIBE

Search

How to Care for Yourself When it’s Your Job to Care for Others

I was almost done in by a job I held in healthcare. Literally. The scene in my comic novel, Dream Job: Wacky Adventures of an HR Manager, where the main character conducts an exit interview with a chef wielding a bag full of knives is based on my real-life experience. My book was a mere exaggeration of my own state of mind at the time I started writing it.

People wouldn’t stop coming into my office and bawling. They shared their sad stories. I had 3,000 employees looking to me, and me only, for solace and solutions to situations ranging from sexual harassment to a guy in the next cubicle who wouldn’t stop burping. I gave them my best counsel. I investigated their grievances. And after a while, I realized that I needed someone to listen to me and my problems.

Make. Work. Better.

This is an exclusive subscriber-only story

Subscribe Today

To discuss re-use of this material, contact us.

Already a Subscriber? Log in.

Reuse and Permissions: Unauthorized distribution, transmission, reuse or republication of any and all content is strictly prohibited. To discuss re-use of this material, please contact: copyright@yourworkplace.ca ; 877-668-1945.

YW20-4_18
WRITTEN BY
Janet Garber
After a 30-year career in HR, Janet Garber, retired CHRO, has published an award-winning satirical novel, Dream Job: Wacky Adventures of an HR Manager. Please visit her at janetgarber.com.

Breaking Through and Moving Up

August 30, 2019

It’s no secret that the number of women occupying executive positions are few and far between. These numbers tend to decline even further when looking

Profile of Three Managers

August 29, 2019

Although it was just a temp job for 28-year-old Ellen*, she loved it immediately at the upbeat government office. Her administrative assistant tasks were varied

Contact Your Workplace

Tel: 613-549-1222
Toll Free: 1-877-668-1945
Contact Us

© 2019 Your Workplace, all rights reserved. Your Workplace is a registered trademark of 1425545 Ontario Inc.