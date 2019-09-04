Treading Water

When it comes to cliché health advice, the only idea more common than an “apple a day keeps the doctor away” is the notion that you should be drinking eight glasses of water a day—but just how accurate is that? According to a recent study in the Australian and New Zealand Journal of Public Health, there seems to be a few leaks in the rationale.

Study author, Spero Tsindos wrote that the idea that we should be consuming large quantities of water every day dates back to the 19th century and was endorsed by U.S. scientists in the 1940s, but without much in the way of evidence to explain why.