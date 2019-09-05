Tattoo you!

Throughout the 35-plus years that she’s worked as a surgical nurse in an Eastern Ontario hospital, Donna has been a consummate professional. She’s trusted by colleagues and patients alike, and is a favourite among doctors. But Donna has a secret she’s been keeping from the people at the hospital for the last four years. It’s a secret that has forced her to scrub for surgery alone, where no one else can see her. When Donna removes her watch, she reveals her secret to those she trusts: a tiny, intricately detailed image of a dolphin, cutting a playful arc in the middle of her wrist.

While this 60-year-old nurse has never been one to follow trends too closely, in this case, Donna is riding the crest of one of the biggest trends sweeping through workplaces today. And while she guards her secret carefully, (Donna isn’t her real name.) odds are that she’s only one of dozens of employees in that hospital alone who go to great lengths to conceal their body art.