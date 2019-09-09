Don’t Let a Tough Economy Drive Your Team Apart





Here’s a random fact for you: most employees experience five to 10 recessions over the course of their careers. File that under useless information, right? But a surprising series of studies indicates that our perceptions of the economy have a huge impact on how collaboratively we work with one another as employees.

Collaborative behaviour is crucial to the health of organizations, especially when times are tough. Most workplaces rely heavily on “helping” behaviour to survive-employees may need to explain how to accomplish tasks to one another, update each other after an absence or adjust their work schedules to accommodate their peers. Given the organizational benefits of employees helping one another, it is important to continue to be supportive during economic downturns.