Homeward Bound

Working from home has become increasingly popular around the globe thanks to the plethora of technological advances in the communications field. Employees and employers mutually benefiting from work-from-home arrangements isn’t new but, there hasn’t been much scientific research supporting this system. Research published from Stanford University is one of the first experimental inquiries into the subject.

Stanford University published a report in December 2012 titled Does Working From Home Work? Evidence From Chinese Experiment. The nine-month experiment was conducted with 996 employees of the Chinese company CTrip. Employees in a variety of fields who were interested in working at home were given the opportunity and then compared to their counterparts who remained at the office.