MORE Hours on the Job, but LESS Work Getting Done

We live in a society where people are constantly running from one task to the next, one appointment to another and cramming more hours into the work week in an effort to get more done. You may be one of those people who think you can do more each day and as such dedicate more hours to your job each week. But is this really effective, or are you in fact being counter-productive when you do this?

Currently in Canada, there is a big push towards employers and employees finding a good work-life balance. Statistics show however, that more and more people are working longer hours and even skipping out on vacations to put in more time doing the work that needs to get done.