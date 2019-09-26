SUBSCRIBE

Our Story

Speaker

Submissions

Advertise

Cart

SUBSCRIBE

Search

Are Women Cattier than Men?

The perception that women are cattier with each other than men are with other men is a prevalent one. Old-school research like the Queen Bee theory, in which a woman who has succeeded in her career refuses to help other women do the same, is often touted as fact. But does any recent research support this stereotype? When it comes to incivility at work, does gender play a role?

Make. Work. Better.

This is an exclusive subscriber-only story

Subscribe Today

To discuss re-use of this material, contact us.

Already a Subscriber? Log in.

Reuse and Permissions: Unauthorized distribution, transmission, reuse or republication of any and all content is strictly prohibited. To discuss re-use of this material, please contact: copyright@yourworkplace.ca ; 877-668-1945.

WRITTEN BY
Sarah Fletcher

Staying Out of the Dog House

You’ve probably heard of, or experienced, bring-your- kid-to-work-day sometime throughout your life, but how about a bring-your-dog-to-work program? Probably not as common as the former

Read More »

Contact Your Workplace

Tel: 613-549-1222
Toll Free: 1-877-668-1945
Contact Us

© 2019 Your Workplace, all rights reserved. Your Workplace is a registered trademark of 1425545 Ontario Inc.