People the world over are spending day after day, hour after hour, holed up in offices, cubicles and automobiles, sitting. Hunched over a keyboard or a steering wheel, we stare ahead with strained necks and aching wrists. As a result, we, and our work, suffer.

You may have heard the phrase “sitting is the new smoking.” Heart disease, colon cancer, muscle degeneration, diabetes, and a variety of shoulder and back problems are but a few of the potentially negative side effects of extended sitting.