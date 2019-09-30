Canadians Still Reluctant to Admit Mental Health Issues

While more Canadians are recognizing depression (53%) and anxiety (41%) as disabilities compared to last year (47% and 36%), a stigma around mental health still exists, according to a recent RBC Insurance survey, which surveyed about 1,500 employed Canadians last spring. Three quarters of working Canadians say they would either be reluctant to admit (48%) or would not admit (27%) to a boss or co-worker that they were suffering from a mental illness. Also, the proportion who say they would not admit they were suffering from a mental illness is almost three times as high as it is for a physical illness (27% versus 10%).

“It’s encouraging to see that Canadians are making the connection between mental illness and disability, most likely because of educational efforts and the openness of those who are willing to share their personal struggles,” says Maria Winslow, Senior Director, Life & Health, RBC Insurance. “However, it’s apparent that the perception of stigma still exists, which impedes some people’s ability or willingness to speak up and seek help.”

Of course, employees are not required or obligated to disclose their mental state, however, acknowledging a health challenge and seeking accommodation from a supervisor or HR leader may help others in the workplace understand any changes in behaviour or performance. Employers can use and encourage the following behaviours: